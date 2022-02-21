Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 22,200 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.80 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $814.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

