Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $600.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

