Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,178,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

LNTH opened at $28.85 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

