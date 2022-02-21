Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

