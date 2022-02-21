Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

