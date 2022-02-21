Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Employers were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Employers by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Employers by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.