The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $595,000 Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 107.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 492,001 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 71.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 368,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 360,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

