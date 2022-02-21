Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $699.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $15.07.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

