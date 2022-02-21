The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SAH opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

