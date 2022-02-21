Head to Head Review: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 12.91 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -13.12 Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.27 $8.06 billion $5.76 19.38

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% Philip Morris International 11.11% -98.17% 22.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Philip Morris International 0 1 5 0 2.83

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 202.69%. Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $112.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

