The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,341 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kforce were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

