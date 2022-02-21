Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

