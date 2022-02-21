BlackRock Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $921.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

