Evercore ISI Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $172.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $256.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

