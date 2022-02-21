IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

