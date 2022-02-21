Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,348.96. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

