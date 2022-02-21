Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.
NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,348.96. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
