Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,498 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.53. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

