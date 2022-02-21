Brokers Offer Predictions for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.