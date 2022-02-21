Mizuho Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $72.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

