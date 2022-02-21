Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.