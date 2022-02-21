Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

