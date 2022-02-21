American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE AWR opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

