GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,668,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 324,131 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

