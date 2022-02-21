GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PaySign were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 219.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

