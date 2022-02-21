15,694 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $35,134,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,634 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4,915.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,737,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,400 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

