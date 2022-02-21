Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

