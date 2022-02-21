Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

DUK stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

