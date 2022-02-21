Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Unisys by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Unisys by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

