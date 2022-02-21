Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,202 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

