Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

