Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
