Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,301 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

