Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,419 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $12,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

