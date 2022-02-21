Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 49.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

