Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
