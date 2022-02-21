Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

