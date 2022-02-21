XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPEL stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. XPEL has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
