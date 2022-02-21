XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. XPEL has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XPEL by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in XPEL by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

