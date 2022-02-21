Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.