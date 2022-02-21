The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 183,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

