Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTS opened at $35.99 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triple-S Management in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

