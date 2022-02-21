Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

