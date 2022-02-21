Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

