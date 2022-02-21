Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 7.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $154,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,703,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $105,780,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $54,916,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $596.83 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.59 and a 200 day moving average of $689.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.