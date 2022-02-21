Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.