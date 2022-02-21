Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 356,300 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.
Shares of FLWS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.72.
FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.