Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 356,300 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of FLWS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

