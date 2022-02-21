Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $14.48 Million Position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,533,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $22,746,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

