Lake Street Capital Trims Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Target Price to $21.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 24.00.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 9.89 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 8.75 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

