Robert W. Baird Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

CHUY opened at $31.34 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

