Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

