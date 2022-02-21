Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fluidigm by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

