Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.