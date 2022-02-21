JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 91,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.