Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

